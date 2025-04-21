Cade Cunningham Reveals Key Improvements Going Into Game 2 vs Knicks
The New York Knicks kept fighting in their Game 1 battle against the Detroit Pistons, despite trailing in the fourth quarter. A quick run against a young and inexperienced Detroit roster helped the Knicks turn the tables and take out Cade Cunningham and the Pistons in New York City.
For the most part, Cunningham and his team were happy with what they accomplished through the first three quarters of action.
“[We were] just us playing our game,” Cunningham told reporters after the matchup. “Battling on the boards, playing with pace, and getting stops. Those were the main things that clicked for us.”
At the end of the third quarter, the Pistons led the way with a 91-83 lead. Detroit was shooting over 50 percent from the field and knocked down 13 of their 24 shots from deep. Suddenly, they broke down defensively and saw those struggles leak into the offensive end of the floor.
“We just got to clean up the little things, turning the ball over,” Cunningham explained. “We got to make sure we get good shots on the rim each trip. We got to cut out their second-chance points.”
New York fired up a 40-point showing in the fourth quarter, making over 70 percent of their field goals. The Knicks forced eight turnovers and out-rebounded the Pistons 11-9. In the end, the Pistons collected a 123-112 Game 1 loss on the road.
“It was a solid game through three quarters, but the fourth quarter there are a couple of mistakes that we’ll clean up,” Cunningham finished.
The Pistons and the Knicks are scheduled for Game 2 on Monday night at 7:30 PM ET.