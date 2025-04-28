Comedian Jabs at Pistons Forward Following Game 4 No-Call
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Pistons took their home floor for Game 4 of their first-round showdown with the New York Knicks. This matchup would end up sparking great controversy following a chaotic ending.
The Pistons came out of the gates slowly, but managed to claw their way back in the second half. They found themselves with an opportunity to steal a win in the final moments, but came up just short.
After not being able to get his game-winner to fall, Tim Hardaway Jr. secured the ball in the corner with a few seconds left. He got a shot off but was thrown off balance after being slightly bumped by Josh Hart. However, the refs opted not to blow the whistle. Instead, THJ's shot didn't fall, and the Knicks walked out with a one-point victory.
This play ended up being the cause for debate among countless fans and analysts online, with countless people weighing in with their thoughts. Stand-up comedian and known Knicks fan Sam Morril gave his take on it, jabbing at Hardaway Jr. He stated the refs didn't blow the whistle because of his underwhelming stint with New York earlier in his career.
In the pool report after the game, the officials admitted that they made a mistake and should have issued a foul on the play. That said, it doesn't help the Pistons after the fact. This no-call puts them at a massive disadvantage, as they now find themselves staring down a 3-1 deficit in the series.
Long before he was a veteran presence for the Pistons, Hardaway spent the early stages of his career with the Knicks. His NBA career kicked off in New York, playing his first two seasons with the iconic franchise. Hardaway Jr. ended up returning to the Knicks in 2018, with his second tenure lasting just a year and a half.
Years later, the veteran forward will now attempt to help the Pistons attempt a massive comeback on his old team. Detroit now has to try and keep their season alive on Tuesday in Madison Square Garden.