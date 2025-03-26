Detroit Pistons on Pace to Pull Off Historic Feat Amid Turnaround
Throughout NBA history, it's rare for a franchise to pull off a complete turnaround in just one season. However, the Detroit Pistons have managed to do so over the past year. Along with getting the franchise back on track, they are on pace to make NBA history.
The 2024 campaign was one to forget for the Pistons to say the least. They were on the wrong end of a historically-long losing streak, and ended the season with just 14 wins. Looking at this year's team, they are a night-and-day difference from the group that had the NBA's worst record.
Thanks to an array of changes across the organization, the Pistons have been a far more competitive team this season. Their hard work has paid off, as they recently clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2019.
With just nine games to go in their regular season schedule, the Pistons have a chance to finish above .500 since 2016 (the team went exactly .500 in 2019). If Detroit can muster just one more victory down the stretch, they'll etch their names in history books. As of now, no NBA team has ever been able to triple their win total in just one year's time.
There are endless factors that can be attributed to the Pistons' success this year, but two stand out above the rest. The first is Cade Cunningham emerging as a star-level talent in his fourth year in the league. Aside from this, J.B. Bickerstaff also deserves credit for what he's done. The team has rallied behind him a big way, and he's created a culture that has drastically changed the group on and off the floor.
Along with their pursuit of history, the Pistons will attempt to continue building positive momentum in hopes of pulling off an upset in round one of the playoffs.