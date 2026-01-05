Ranking the Detroit Pistons who need to step up most due to key injuries
In this story:
Jalen Duren and Tobias Harris sustaining injuries in back-to-back games is a significant blow to what the Pistons do to win games.
However, a large part of what's gotten the Pistons so far this season is their depth. It's certainly going to be a "next man up" mentality in Detroit. The Pistons bench is No. 10 in scoring 39.3 points per game. Some of those bench players will get new roles either in the starting lineup or increased minutes on the bench.
Duren and Harris combine for 31.3 points and 15.3 rebounds. That's a sizable portion of production that need to be filled effectively if Detroit doesn't want to slip down in the Eastern conference standings during this stretch.
The absence of Duren and Harris will also be a true test for head coach JB Bickerstaff and the depth of this Pistons team. Detroit has plans of making a deep playoff run and winning games through adversity can build true character necessary for facing elite teams in the playoffs.
Any Pistons not featured below shouldn't expect a huge increase in role or production.
4. Jaden Ivey
Ausar Thompson won't be expected to make more than his current 29.4% from three-point range due to the absences of Duren and Harris. He may see a slight uptick in total shot attempts, but his offensive arsenal needs more than just circumstance to see a statistical increase in production. Thompson will continue to have active hands and feet on the defensive end while keeping the ball moving on offense and crashing boards.
This is a great opportunity for Jaden Ivey to reclaim his prominent spot in the rotation. Ivey has averaged almost 30 minutes per game his first three seasons, but since returning from injury this season he's only averaged 16.3 minutes.
While Detroit survived Cleveland with the personnel they currently have, they're going to need more offensive firepower to survive the stretch. Ivey is one of the more offensively creative guards on the team and he should use the absence of Harris on the perimeter to be aggressive on the ball.
3. Paul Reed
It looks like Paul Reed will slide into the role Stewart had been playing before Duren's injury. The 6-foot-9 Reed logged 30 minutes in the win against Cleveland. He finished with eight points, eight rebounds, four assists, and one steal. Reed has the big responsibility of commanding the interior defense with Stewart.
Detroit currently ranks No. 3 in points in the paint allowed per game. For Detroit to stay strong inside, it's going to take tenacity and relentlessness from Reed to stay at No. 3 throughout this stretch. Reed has only averaged 10 minutes per game so far this season, but his per-36 stats show he has maximized so many of his minutes this season.
2. Daniss Jenkins
Daniss Jenkins has proven enough of himself to step into a major role on the offense. Jenkins logged six consecutive games playing 14 minutes or less before dropping 25 points and five assists in 25 minutes against Cleveland Sunday afternoon.
Jenkins, 24, has only logged 30 minutes of playing time or more in five games and all five happened consecutively in November during Detroit's 13-game win streak. During that five-game stretch, Jenkins averaged 34.3 minutes, 20.2 points, 7.6 assists, and four rebounds while shooting 50.5% from the field and 34.8% from three-point range.
He's proven he belongs in this league and on this Pistons team. Jenkins should be handed the reigns to the bench unit and should be dealt a bigger offensive responsibility by head coach JB Bickerstaff while Harris recovers.
1. Isaiah Stewart
The backup center will be asked to do more important things for Detroit while Duren is absent. Stewart has the large task of being the first level of defense into the paint.
Stewart has been having an all-defensive team caliber season as it is, but he's been performing well alongside Duren. The Pistons frontcourt is as undersized as it'll ever be this season, but Stewart has proven to have the heart and grit to accept the role.
Stewart won't be able to alter as many shots at the rim as Duren, but Stewart will give as much or more effort every night. Fans should be excited to see what Stewart can do as the main man down low.
Aidan Chacon has been a contributor for SI since July 2025. He graduated from Florida International University in 2023 with a degree in Digital Media & Communications within their school of Journalism. Aidan has written for the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic on SI, but currently writes for the Miami Hurricanes and the Takedown on SI. He’s also written and produced content for Caplin News. With a lifelong passion for sports and a commitment creating content worth consuming, Aidan has enjoyed producing digital and social media related to sports for more than five years.Follow Aidan_Chacon