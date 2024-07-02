Detroit Pistons Big Man Inks Multi-Year Deal in Free Agency
Before the start of free agency, the Detroit Pistons chose not to tender multiple impending free agency. Among those who hit the open market was James Wiseman. Two days into free agent, the former No. 2 pick has found himself a new home in the NBA.
On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Wiseman has agreed to a multi-year deal with the Indiana Pacers. He'll now join their growing young core that is headlined by All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Wiseman began his career with the Golden State Warriors, but struggled to find his footing with them. Midway through the 2023 season, they decided to cut their lottery pick loose and trade him to the Pistons.
During his time in Detroit, Wiseman started to show some promise. Across 87 games with the franchise, he averaged 8.6 PPG and 6.1 RPG as the Pistons' backup big for Jalen Duren.
In an attempt to have a veteran presence in the locker room, the Pistons signed Taj Gibson towards the end of the season. He served as a mentor to the Pistons young centers, especially Wiseman. Having a mentor around did wonders for him, resulting in some standout performances.
In the final weeks of the regular season, Wiseman really looked to be finding his stride with the Pistons. Among his standout showings was a 24-point, nine-rebound game against the Boston Celtics. Wiseman also notched 21 points and 17 rebound in the season finale against the San Antonio Spurs.
Following his impressive finish to last season, Wiseman will look to continue building positive momentum with his new team.