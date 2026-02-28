Biggest Takeaways From Pistons Thrilling Overtime Win Over Cavaliers

The Detroit Pistons' matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers did not disappoint the fans that packed into Little Caesars Arena for a nationally televised showdown on Friday night.

From a 16-minute horn delay to a thrilling fourth quarter comeback, the Pistons, with Cade Cunningham fouled out, found a way to rally and defeat the Cavaliers 122-119 in overtime.

With the win, the Pistons improve to 44-14 on the season and maintain the best record in the NBA. Here are three big takeaways from the Pistons' thrilling overtime victory over the Cavaliers on Friday night.

Jalen Duren Continues To Shine For Detroit

Feb 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (left) hugs Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren during player introductions before their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Pistons star center Jalen Duren is having a phenomenal season. The impact that Duren has had on the Pistons this season was on full display in the win over the Cavaliers. In every game that the Pistons have played since coming out of the All-Star Break, Duren has recorded a double-double.

Against the Cavaliers, Duren recorded his 28th double-double of the season, scoring 33 points, 16 rebounds, and three assists. Duren was also sensational on defense again for the Pistons, recording three blocks and a steal against the Cavaliers.

Duren’s contributions played a major role for the Pistons in the win, especially with Cunningham, fouling out of the game before Detroit came back to force overtime. One of the aspects that makes Duren so valuable is that, on nights when Cunningham isn't at his best, he can step in and lead the Pistons.

Before fouling out, Cunningham scored 25 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists on 11-of-21 shooting from the field.

Pistons Defense Fuels Fourth Quarter Comeback

The Cavaliers got out to a double-digit lead early in the second quarter by limiting turnovers and capitalizing on offense. The Pistons are one of the best teams in the NBA, scoring off turnovers, and that advantage was taken from them to start the game.

As the game went on, however, the Pistons got back to what they do best as a team: turning good defense into efficient offense. Down the stretch of the game, defense ultimately helped the Pistons rally and force overtime. The Pistons forced 18 Cavaliers turnovers and scored 20 points off of them.

Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley Step Up for the Cavaliers

Feb 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) battle for a loose ball in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Despite the absence of Cavaliers guards James Harden and Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland competed with the Pistons and were just a few plays from going their way to beat Detroit. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley stepped up for the Cavaliers, as they both scored 20-plus points in the loss.

While Cavaliers fans would have preferred that Cleveland win against Detroit, most will feel satisfied that they were able to compete and have a chance to win without two of their best players.

The Pistons and Cavaliers could potentially meet in the NBA playoffs, and a Cleveland team at full strength is more than capable of knocking off Detroit in the postseason and spoiling their dream season.

What’s Next For Pistons?

The Pistons will next travel down south to Florida to face the Orlando Magic on Sunday, beginning a three-game road trip that again includes matchups against the Cavaliers and the San Antonio Spurs. The tip-off from the Kia Center between the Pistons and Magic is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday night in Orlando, Florida.