Detroit Pistons Coach Provides Health Update on Isaiah Stewart
Even though he primarily comes off the bench, Isaiah Stewart is one of the emotional leaders on the floor for the Detroit Pistons. Ahead of a pivotal Game 4, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff provided a minor update on the veteran big man.
Stewart was in the lineup to kick off Detroit's first-round matchup with the New York Knicks but has been sidelined since then with a knee injury. Seeing that the Pistons have not submitted their injury report for Game 4 yet, his current status remains unknown. That said, it's likely that Stewart will remain a gametime decision as this series rages on.
Following a day off on Friday, the Pistons regrouped Saturday to hold practice before Sunday's showdown with the Knicks. Once the action concluded, Bickerstaff answered a handful of questions from the media. When asked about Stewart, he said he is still working diligently behind the scenes to try and rejoin his teammates on the floor.
"He's been working," Bickerstaff said. "Getting better everyday. All we've been doing really is a lot of walkthrough stuff."
Being without Stewart leaves a massive void on the Pistons in a variety of ways. Along with providing quality minutes at center behind Jalen Duren, he brings a certain level of energy and intensity to the floor. This is something Detroit needs in a series like this and things continue to get more physical.
In the event that Stewart can't go on Sunday, Bickerstaff will likely call on Paul Reed once again to slot in behind Duren. The former G-League MVP provided a boost of energy off the bench in Game 3, logging four points and eight rebounds in 16 minutes of action.
With or without Stewart, the Pistons find themselves facing a big challenge in Game 4. They'll look to even up the series before having to travel back to New York.