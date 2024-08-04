Detroit Pistons Could Consider Reunion With Former Trade Acquisition
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t brought back the veteran forward Marcus Morris just yet. As a result, Morris is garnering interest from several teams at this stage in the offseason.
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, The Detroit Pistons have popped up on Morris’ radar. It seems they could be looking into another potential reunion this summer.
In 2015, Morris was an offseason trade acquisition for the Pistons. In a deal for a second-round pick, the Pistons landed Morris, Reggie Bullock, and Danny Granger from the Phoenix Suns.
Morris would play for the Pistons for two seasons. In his first year, he started 80 games. While averaging a career-high 36 minutes, Morris produced 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists per game while knocking down 36 percent of his threes.
The following season, Morris started 70 games. Once again, he produced 14 points per game and managed to come down with five rebounds and two assists per outing.
The Pistons dealt Morris away during the 2017 offseason. In order to land Avery Bradley and a second-round pick, the Pistons traded the veteran forward. At that point, Morris was set to suit up for his fourth team after getting drafted to the Houston Rockets in 2011.
Since his two-year run in Boston, Morris has bounced around a bit. The veteran forward played for the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers. Last year, the Clippers traded Morris to the Philadelphia 76ers.
With the Sixers, Morris appeared in 37 games. He averaged seven points and three rebounds while shooting 40 percent from three. At the trade deadline, the Sixers traded Morris to the San Antonio Spurs. After getting waived by the Spurs, Morris landed on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
To wrap up the 2023-2024 regular season, Morris averaged six points in 12 games with the Cavs. In the playoffs, he made nine appearances, producing six points per game on 39 percent shooting from deep.
The Pistons prioritized bringing in proven veterans this offseason to mesh with their young core. They formed a reunion with the veteran forward Tobias Harris at the start of free agency. Perhaps Morris could become the next former Piston to re-join the organization.
According to the report, Morris has landed interest from the Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Sixers.