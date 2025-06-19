All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Labeled Among Best Fits for Former NBA Champion

Should the Pistons make a run at Bobby Portis in free agency?

Kevin McCormick

Oct 6, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) look for the rebound in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
After drastically altering their perception around the league this season, the Detroit Pistons could be an enticing landing spot for free agents this summer. A few weeks out from the start of free agency, they've been tied to a key veteran set to hit the market.

In two weeks, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis will have a big decision to make regarding his future. He has a $13.4 million player option that he can either accept or decline in hopes of landing a better deal in free agency. As a versatile frontcourt talent and one of the best reserve players in the league, a market would surely form for him if he decided to opt out.

As the NBA offseason slowly gets underway, ESPN's Bobby Marks provided free agency projections for a handful of players who can hit free agency. In the case of Portis, he expects the former champion to decline his player option and land a multi-year deal worth around $54 million. When it comes to Portis' best fits, the Pistons were among the teams mentioned.

At the very least, Portis will get an increase from his $13.4 million player option. However, similar to Reid, Portis' market consists of signing (or extending) with his current team or targeting teams with the $14.1 million non-tax midlevel exception.

Portis missed a good portion of this season due to suspension but was still a productive piece for the Bucks. Across 49 appearances, he averaged 13.9 PPG and 8.4 RPG while converting 36.5% of his three-point attempts.

With his hard-nosed mentality on the court, Portis would fit right in with the identity the Pistons are trying to build. With his combination of size and shooting, he'd also provide a boost to the on-court product. At the right price point, he is a player Detroit should certainly consider when it comes to roster upgrades this summer.

