Detroit Pistons Labeled Among Best Fits for Former NBA Champion
After drastically altering their perception around the league this season, the Detroit Pistons could be an enticing landing spot for free agents this summer. A few weeks out from the start of free agency, they've been tied to a key veteran set to hit the market.
In two weeks, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis will have a big decision to make regarding his future. He has a $13.4 million player option that he can either accept or decline in hopes of landing a better deal in free agency. As a versatile frontcourt talent and one of the best reserve players in the league, a market would surely form for him if he decided to opt out.
As the NBA offseason slowly gets underway, ESPN's Bobby Marks provided free agency projections for a handful of players who can hit free agency. In the case of Portis, he expects the former champion to decline his player option and land a multi-year deal worth around $54 million. When it comes to Portis' best fits, the Pistons were among the teams mentioned.
At the very least, Portis will get an increase from his $13.4 million player option. However, similar to Reid, Portis' market consists of signing (or extending) with his current team or targeting teams with the $14.1 million non-tax midlevel exception.
Portis missed a good portion of this season due to suspension but was still a productive piece for the Bucks. Across 49 appearances, he averaged 13.9 PPG and 8.4 RPG while converting 36.5% of his three-point attempts.
With his hard-nosed mentality on the court, Portis would fit right in with the identity the Pistons are trying to build. With his combination of size and shooting, he'd also provide a boost to the on-court product. At the right price point, he is a player Detroit should certainly consider when it comes to roster upgrades this summer.