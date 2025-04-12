Detroit Pistons Legend Makes Unpopular LeBron James Comment
LeBron James’ on-court workout before the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Houston Rockets didn’t sit right with Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas.
During an NBA TV segment, James was shown getting up shots before an important game on Friday night. As LeBron was shirtless, it forced Thomas to go on a rant, criticizing the lack of “professionalism” put on by the LA star.
"I just totally, one-hundred percent object to this,” said Thomas.
“If I was the GM or coach, I would never let one of my players walk out on the floor looking like this. We are a professional NBA league. We ain't summer league, we ain't at the YMCA... I just think the professionalism in our NBA league has diminished so much."
Thomas had some supporters on his panel. As for social media, there was a lot of pushback for the former Pistons legend. The point was made, but it seems to be an unpopular comment among the masses.
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, comments from former players about today’s game have frequently fired up debates and called for comparisons of NBA eras. While Thomas made it clear he doesn’t have any issues with LeBron the human or the player—even calling himself a fan of the future Hall of Famer—he simply believes “professionalism” lines are being crossed. Therefore, he encourages NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to make some changes.
“Adam Silver, if you want to fine somebody, fine that! Put a fine on that!” Thomas finished.