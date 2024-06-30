Detroit Pistons’ Next Head Coach Revealed
After moving on from Monty Williams, the Detroit Pistons have found their replacement.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons are hiring former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff.
Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, Bickerstaff joined the Cavs as the Associate Head Coach. He took over fully that same season.
In total, Bickerstaff spent five seasons running the Cavaliers. Across 329 games, the Cavs achieved a 170-159 record during that time.
For the previous two years, the Cavaliers clinched a spot in the playoffs. Two years ago, their run would last five games, as they lost 4-1 in the first round. Last season, the Cavs competed in 12 postseason games, making it to the second round for the first time under Bickerstaff.
Despite seeing progress in 2024, the Cavaliers decided to move on from Bickerstaff after a second-round exit. When the Pistons called it quits with Monty Williams after one season, Bickerstaff was quickly pegged as a favorite to take over.
He wasn’t the only candidate considered. The Pistons also had eyes on Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney and Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori. While former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego was expected to be a “prominent” candidate for the Pistons, the New Orleans Pelicans assistant reportedly pulled himself out of the running.
It didn’t take long for the Pistons to decide on Bickerstaff as their next coach.
He comes to Detroit with eight seasons of experience as a head coach. He held stints in Houston and Memphis, along with the Cavaliers. Overall, Bickerstaff has a 255-290 record. His winning percentage in the playoffs is 32 percent.
Bickerstaff now inherits a young Detroit team coming off of a 14-win season. While the Pistons aren’t in a rush to begin competing for a playoff bid as early as next season, there is a lot of pressure on Bickerstaff to steer the ship in the right direction after a disappointing season under Williams.