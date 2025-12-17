Detroit Pistons gain major respect in NBA power rankings during latest win streak

The Detroit Pistons are on a roll again.

This team isn't a Cinderella story anymore until the playoffs begin. The Pistons are expected to win regular season games as they're currently constructed. It's not a surprise to see Jalen Duren dominating the paint on both ends of the court anymore. Seeing Daniss Jenkins provide a spark off the bench or watching Isaiah Stewart continue his all-defensive team campaign doesn't shock people anymore.

The Pistons are not a fluke and the world is starting to understand why. ESPN published their latest wave of power rankings Wednesday morning.

Dec 6, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) defended by in the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Detroit Pistons place No. 2

The Detroit Pistons are the second-best team in the NBA and they're the best team in the Eastern conference. The closest team to the Pistons in the East is the new NBA Cup champion New York Knicks at 18-7. Detroit has stylistic flaws in their game, but few contending teams play a unified brand of basketball on both sides of the court like Detroit.

The Pistons moved up one ranking from the previous one, moving from No. 3 to No. 2.

"Cade Cunningham closed out Detroit's comeback win over the Celtics in Boston on Monday night, with nine of his 32 in the final 12 minutes. He's also quietly adding lockdown defender to his résumé -- entering Monday night, opponents are shooting under 41% with him as a primary defender, best in the NBA for players with 300 field goals against. With him and then Isaiah Stewart anchoring the back line, it's no wonder the Pistons are second in defensive rating." ESPN's Vincent Goodwill

The Pistons need help shooting the basketball from deep efficiently, but head coach JB Bickerstaff has helped bring Detroit back to their roots. Detroit leads the league in points in the paint per game and they have the second best defense in the league. The Pistons also ranked within the top-12 of the NBA in pace.

This is the formula that is working for the modern NBA contender. Making threes and layups efficiently while playing a uniform brand of team defense is working.

Complimenting those two components with speed and quickness, whether it be after a rebound in transition or off the ball in actions, is what's leading to consistent success today. The Pistons need to shoot the ball more efficiently, but they're clearly extremely close to putting it altogether. The Pistons can match the physicality, versatility, and gritty attitude of any contending team in the East and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Favorable road trip

Detroit plays again Thursday night against a struggling Dallas Mavericks. They return home to play the Charlotte Hornets Saturday December 20. After Charlotte, Detroit is set for a five-game road trip. The closest Detroit will get to being an underdog during that road trip is against the Los Angeles Lakers at the end of the road trip.

Detroit's next six games against the Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trailblazers, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Los Angeles Lakers to close the trip.