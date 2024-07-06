Detroit Pistons Retain Trade Deadline Addition on New Deal
The Detroit Pistons are going to keep Simone Fontecchio around.
As expected, Fontecchio reached a new deal with the Pistons this week.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Fontecchio is set to return to the Pistons on a two-year deal. He is expected to make $16 million over that period.
The Italian forward has been in the NBA since 2022. During the summer of 2022, Fontecchio joined the Utah Jazz on a two-year deal. He made his NBA debut that season and appeared in 52 games during his rookie effort, averaging 15 minutes off the bench.
In year one, Fontecchio averaged six points per game, while shooting 33 percent from three. Last season, he appeared in 50 games with the Jazz, collecting a career-high 34 starts. After averaging nine points and four rebounds while draining 43 percent of his threes with the Jazz, Fontecchio was moved on a deadline deal to the Pistons.
Most of Detroit’s moves last year included them offloading veterans to teams in search of win-now prospects from a rebuilding squad. The Pistons landed Fontecchio by trading Kevin Knox, a second-round pick, and draft rights to Gabriele Procida.
In 16 games with the Pistons, Fontecchio spent an average of 30 minutes on the court. He produced 15 points and four rebounds during that stretch. From deep, he shot 43 percent.
The Pistons’ objective this offseason has been clear; surround Cade Cunningham with reliable shooters. Fontecchio certainly fits the description and already has some experience playing alongside Cunningham. Therefore, the 28-year-old veteran will return to Detroit for another run.