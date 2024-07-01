Detroit Pistons Reunite With Veteran Forward in Free Agency
After having some of the most money to spend in free agency, the Detroit Pistons have made their first big signing. News surfaced Monday morning that the team agreed to terms on a two-year deal with Tobias Harris worth $52 million.
The Pistons have been closely tied to Harris dating back to last year's trade deadline. Now, they finally have a strong veteran presence to put around their young core.
Along with bringing experience to the Pistons, Harris also fits what they need on the floor. He can provide scoring at the power forward position, along with floor-spacing. Last season with the Philadelphia 76ers, he averaged 17.2 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.1 APG. Harris had a bit of a down year shooting from deep (35.3%), but has shot 37% or better in three of the last four seasons.
This signing marks Harris' second run with the Pistons in his career. He spent roughly two years with the franchise from 2016 to 2018. Harris' time in Detroit came to an end when he was dealt to the LA Clippers as part of the Blake Griffin trade.
Trajan Langdon continues to add veterans to the roster who are capable of scoring and shooting from beyond the arc. Having a versatile forward like Harris in the lineup should make life easier for Cade Cunningham at times, along with alleviating some of the team's floor spacing issues.
As a well-respected veteran around the league, Harris has a chance to be a mentor for the young Pistons' squad. While he might earn over $25 million a year, the short-term deal allows Detroit to maintain cap flexibility down the road.