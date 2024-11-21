Detroit Pistons Reveal Starting Lineup vs Charlotte Hornets
On Thursday night, the Detroit Pistons will return to the court after getting some time off following a tough ending to their recent back-to-back set. Detroit will pay a visit to the Charlotte Hornets.
Earlier this month, the Pistons visited the Hornets for a matchup that went down to the wire. After Detroit shockingly swept the Hornets last year, Charlotte was motivated to snap a three-game losing streak against the Pistons to begin the regular-season series this year.
The Pistons nearly sealed the deal for a fourth-straight win against the Hornets. They just needed one more defensive stop in the final seconds. At first, they thought they had it, but a buzzer-beater tip-in from Charlotte’s Brandon Miller allowed Charlotte to steal a late-game one-point lead.
Since their loss against the Hornets, the Pistons have been in some tough battles. They defeated Atlanta, Miami, Toronto, and Washington while collecting losses against Houston, Milwaukee, and, most recently, Chicago.
At home against the Bulls, the Pistons struggled defensively. They took on a 122-112 defeat. They will look to bounce back against the Hornets on Thursday.
Detroit Pistons Starting Five vs Charlotte Hornets
- Cade Cunningham
- Jaden Ivey
- Tobias Harris
- Tim Hardaway Jr
- Jalen Duren
Earlier this week, Tim Hardaway Jr. returned to the Pistons after missing some time with a head laceration. In his absence, the veteran Malik Beasley had a strong stretch.
Despite Beasley’s success, he returned to a bench role once Hardaway was back in the mix. Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff noted that since Hardaway left with an injury as a starter, he was deserving of gaining that role back when he healed up and returned.
Nothing changes about the starting five in Charlotte on Thursday night.