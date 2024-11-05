Detroit Pistons Reveal Starting Lineup vs Los Angeles Lakers
Not long after the Detroit Pistons battled it out with the Brooklyn Nets, they are set to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night for the second matchup of a back-to-back set.
On Sunday, the Pistons were taking on a surging Nets team while coming off of a disappointing blowout loss against the New York Knicks. Despite Brooklyn looking like they were heating up, the Pistons managed to get back in the winner’s column for the second time last week.
Cade Cunningham led the way with 19 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Tobias Harris was right behind him with 18 points, five rebounds, and six assists. Overall, the Pistons spread the wealth on the offensive end, having six players notch double-digits in scoring.
After taking down the Nets 106-92 on the road, they will host the Lakers.
LA enters the Monday night matchup as one of the Western Conference’s top teams to start the year. They come into the matchup with a 4-2 record.
While the Lakers had a few key starters on their injury report, they aren’t expecting to miss players like Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and D’Angelo Russell.
Detroit looks to snap a seven-game win streak against the Lakers on Monday. For the last three years, the Pistons were swept in the two-game series. When the Pistons and the Lakers met in Detroit last February, the Lakers defeated them 125-111. The Pistons hope their new-look squad will collect the team’s first win over the Lakers since 2021.
Pistons Starting Lineup vs Lakers
- Cade Cunningham
- Jaden Ivey
- Tobias Harris
- Tim Hardaway Jr.
- Jalen Duren
The Pistons will continue rolling out the same lineup on Monday.
While the Pistons’ 2-5 record hasn’t been ideal to start the year, they have been much more competitive than what their ranking in the standings says. They’ll look to keep fighting their way back to .500.