Detroit Pistons Roll Out New Starting Lineup vs Hawks
A matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday nearly resulted in the Detroit Pistons picking up their third win in a row. Instead, a buzzer-beater tip-in put the Pistons back in the losing column for a game.
On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks will offer Detroit another opportunity to get back on track.
The Pistons will enter the matchup with a new starting lineup for the night.
On Wednesday, the Pistons lost their starting center, Jalen Duren, during the first quarter. The veteran center rolled his ankle, and while he stayed on the floor to continue competing for a short period, his night was finished once he came off the court for a breather.
On Thursday, it was revealed that Duren is dealing with a sprained ankle. When he was listed on the injury report ahead of Friday’s outing against the Hawks, the Pistons considered him doubtful to play. As expected, the veteran center will miss his first set of action this season against the Hawks.
Who Will Start for the Pistons vs. Hawks?
- Cade Cunningham
- Jaden Ivey
- Tobias Harris
- Tim Hardaway Jr.
- Isaiah Stewart
A promotion for Isaiah Stewart is deserved in this situation. While the veteran’s scoring numbers are way down this year, his defensive impact simply could not be overlooked.
Plus, Stewart has already proven to be a consistent scorer when the opportunity to do so comes his way.
In the two seasons he started at center, Stewart averaged ten points on 48 percent shooting from the field. He was a low-percentage shooter from three, but he improved in that department last year when he knocked down 38 percent of his threes on four attempts per game.
Outside of Stewart, the Pistons will continue running with the same lineup. In the absence of Duren, Paul Reed is likely to get a promotion, garnering a role off the bench on Friday night.