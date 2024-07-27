Draymond Green Opens up on Hypothetical Trade to Detroit Pistons
In their current situation, the Detroit Pistons aren't much an attractable destination in the NBA. That said, one former All-Star and champion would embrace a hypothetical trade there if it happened.
Earlier this week, Draymond Green joined the Club 520 podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. Among the things brought up was how he'd feel if the Golden State Warriors were to ever move on from him. In that event, he'd hope the organization would give him the courtesy of sending him somewhere he could compete.
As this topic was discussed, Jeff Teague joked about him be traded to the Pistons. Green admitted that he'd be okay going there if the Warriors were trading him to a non-competitive situation because he has roots there.
"If they ever feel the need to get rid of me, send me somewhere [laughs]," Green said. "If they're going to send me to any like non-winning organization, they send me to Detroit. That's the crib, I can make it due there."
Green grew up less than two hours outside of Detroit in Saginaw, Michigan. The former Defensive Player of the Year also stayed local for college, attending Michigan State. While it isn't exactly where he's from, playing for the Pistons would allow Green to play for his hometown team.
As of now, the Warriors have expressed no interest in moving on from Green. Many expected Golden State's core to stay together for their entire career, but that came to an end this summer. Following an 11-year run with the franchise, Klay Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks via sign-and-trade.