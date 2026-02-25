Detroit Pistons Look For Win Against OKC Thunder in Potential NBA Finals Preview

The Detroit Pistons will look to get back to winning ways after falling to the San Antonio Spurs 114-103 at home. The loss dropped the Pistons to 42-14 and ended a five game winning streak.

The Pistons will have to quickly dust themselves off and get ready for what is going to be an incredibly tough game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Thunder-Pistons Matchup Could be NBA Finals Preview

Jan 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach JB. Bickerstaff yells instructions to his team against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Thunder come in to this matchup with a 45-14 record, and hold the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The matchup against the Thunder could very well be an NBA Finals preview. The Thunder are winners of three straight games, defeated the Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Toronto Raptors en route to their matchup in Detroit.

The Thunder are led by Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging an outrageous 31.8 points per game this season. Thunder Guard Jalen Williams averages 17.5 points per game and Center Chet Holmgren averages 17.4 points per game. The Thunder are averaging 36.5 percent from beyond the arc and 48.6 percent from the floor.

The Pistons average more rebounds per game than the Thunder, edging them by 45.9 RPG-43.7 RPG. The Pistons are 21-7 while playing in the friendly confines of the Little Caesars Arena while the Thunder are 21-7 when on the road.

The Pistons will need more offensive production then what they had in their loss to the Spurs. Detroit was a measly 7-36 from beyond the arc and shot just 38 percent from the floor. The Pistons also turned the ball over 16 times which led to 13 Spurs points. The Pistons didn't get too much help on the defensive side either, as all five Spurs starters logged double-digit points.

The Thunder pose a different problem for the Pistons then the Spurs did. The Thunder will have to limit Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to under 25 points if they want a good chance to win. Detroit will need to have a good rebounding performance from Jalen Duren as well. Duren has averaged 10.5 rebounds per game this season and has accumulated 13 and 14 in his last two games respectively.

The Pistons vs. Thunder game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. The Pistons will have one more home game in their home-stand after they play the Thunder, which will come Friday vs the Cleveland Cavaliers.

