Ex-Player Believes Steph Curry Snubbed Cade Cunningham on All-NBA Team
Following his breakout season, Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham saw countless accolades thrown his way. As the dust settles from his latest achievement, one former player feels he was snubbed to some degree.
Cunningham dazzled for the Pistons all season and was a large part of why they were able to pull off a historic turnaround. He posted career highs across the board, putting up averages of 26.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.1 APG. Cunningham was by far among the top all-around talents in the league this season, which is why he received an All-Star nod and was named to an All-NBA team.
The Pistons star ended up being named to the All-NBA Third Team, but Chandler Parsons feels this isn't enough for how well he played all year. While speaking about the lists on Run It Back Tuesday, he stated that Cunningham should have been on the second team ahead of Steph Curry.
"There's one glaring guy who got smoked out of this and it's Cade Cunningham," Parsons said. "He averaged I think more points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks than Steph Curry. I think he deserves it more than three or four of those guys. I think the year he had is unbelievable."
Legacy and notoriety certainly play a role in things like this, which is likely why Curry finds himself ahead of Cunningham. He has been one of the league's top stars for a decade now, making it much easier to place him on the second team ahead of a young talent on the rise.
While a case could be made for Cunningham to be higher, at the end of the, it's not something he should be overly worried about. The fact that he was named among the top 15 players in the NBA this season speaks volumes to how he's now viewed as a star league-wide. Based on what we saw from him this year, he'll have more chances to reach the first or second team in the future.