Former NBA Top 3 Pick Joins Indiana Pacers for Training Camp
A former Detroit Pistons center is back in the Central Division for the time being.
Jahlil Okafor reportedly signed a deal with the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. The veteran big man will get an opportunity to crack a roster and re-insert himself into the league that hasn’t seen him in action in quite some time.
The 2020-2021 NBA season was the last time Okafor showed face beyond the G League. At the time, the veteran center was suiting up for the Pistons. He spent 27 games on the court, averaging 13 minutes of playing time.
Okafor accounted for five points and two rebounds per game. He made 62 percent of his shots from the field during his short stint with the Pistons. Eventually, the Pistons moved Okafor to the Brooklyn Nets. He was a part of Brooklyn’s roster for less than a week before he was waived. While Okafor was expected to get another shot with the Atlanta Hawks, he was waived before the 2021-2022 season.
Since his Pistons stint, Okafor played in China, Mexico City, Spain, and Puerto Rico.
Earlier this week, Okafor’s G League rights were dealt to the Indiana Pacers’ affiliate. While all signs were pointing to Okafor possibly suiting up for the Indiana Mad Ants, it turned out the Pacers were willing to give him a shot.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Pacers officials “came away impressed” with Okafor’s health and conditioning after seeing him in private workouts. While the 28-year-old veteran hasn’t been competing at the NBA level recently, he’s stayed in shape since he was last seen on the Pistons.
A spot on the Pacers’ roster won’t be guaranteed for Okafor, but he’ll earn another shot.
Back in 2015, Okafor was a notable name coming out of Duke. He was the Philadelphia 76ers’ third-overall selection that year. After three seasons with the Sixers, Okafor was moved to the Brooklyn Nets. In 2018, he ended up on the New Orleans Pelicans before landing in Detroit.