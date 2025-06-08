Ice Cube Reveals Desire to Have Ex-Pistons Player in Big 3
The Big 3 is always recruiting former NBA players to join the half-court action. Ice Cube, the founder of the 3-on-3 league, recently revealed he has three players he would like to see get involved sometime in the future. One of them happens to be a former Detroit Pistons guard.
On a recent episode of FanDuel TV’s ‘Run It Back,’ Ice Cube playfully admitted that he wants to see player-turned-analyst Lou Williams get involved in the league. Shortly after, he dropped Derrick Rose’s name.
“You mean Lou? Lou Will? It’s a few out there,” Ice Cube said regarding players he wants to see involved.
“We would love Derrick Rose. We would love Jamal Crawford. Boogie, of course. But we want [players] when [they are] are ready to play and go at this level. It’s not easy in the Big 3. I can understand. You got to be ready for it.”
Back in September, Rose announced his retirement from the NBA officially. While he was set to suit up for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2024-2025 initially, the team waived him in late September. Rose eventually dropped a cryptic video on social media, which led to plenty of speculation about an assumed retirement announcement. The assumptions were true. Rose called it a career.
It’s unclear if the former Pistons guard would consider a run in the Big 3, but so far, the 36-year-old Rose remains out of the hoops spotlight after an impressive career.
While Rose’s career contains a lot of what-ifs due to injuries, he still left a mark on the game. From 2008 to 2016, he starred for the Chicago Bulls. Rose was a three-time All-Star, a one-time All-NBA First Team member, and an NBA MVP in 2011.
After his run with the Bulls, Rose had stints with the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Pistons, and the Grizzlies. During his only full season with the Pistons, Rose averaged 18 points, two rebounds, and six assists.