Isaiah Stewart in Danger of Missing Pistons vs Knicks Game 3
Heading into their Game 3 matchup against the New York Knicks, the Detroit Pistons anticipate potentially rolling without a key player once again. The veteran center Isaiah Stewart is in danger of missing his second-straight game.
According to the official NBA injury report, Stewart is listed as questionable due to right knee inflammation. The veteran center’s setback has been an issue dating back to before the playoffs started.
When the Pistons and the Knicks met back on April 10 during their last regular season outing against each other, Stewart checked in off the bench for 22 minutes. In the following game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Stewart was downgraded and missed the matchup.
The Pistons closed out the regular season with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Once again, Stewart was held out. The setback didn’t seem severe, considering the Pistons didn’t include Stewart on their injury report for the Game 1 matchup against the Knicks.
The veteran center took on his usual role off the bench, but it was clear Stewart was struggling to overcome his setback. In just under 19 minutes of playing time, the Pistons held Stewart out of the game for most of the fourth quarter. Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff explained the decision was made to protect Stewart’s health moving forward.
Stewart reportedly received an MRI after the Game 1 loss. While imaging didn’t suggest Stewart was dealing with a signficiant setback, the team still considered him to be day-to-day. He was ruled out for Game 2, with his status up in the air for Game 3.
The Pistons and the Knicks will tip off at 7 PM ET on Thursday.