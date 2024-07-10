J.B. Bickerstaff Shares Thoughts on Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
Following a season where they finished with the league’s worst record, the Detroit Pistons have gone through a massive makeover. Among the changes they made was bringing in a new head coach.
Last summer, the Pistons signed Monty Williams to a historic contract. Just one season into the deal, Trajan Langdon opted to part ways with the longtime coach. As his replacement, Detroit hired former Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Pistons held a press conference to officially announce Bickerstaff as the new head coach. While speaking the media, he was asked his thoughts on the team’s lead guard.
While talking about Cade Cunningham’s game, Bickerstaff praised his all-around game on the offensive end.
”I think he’s a stud,” Bickerstaff said. “I don’t think there’s a lot he can’t do on the basketball floor. With his size, his ability to see the floor, his ability to create shots.”
The Pistons new coach also talked about some of his goals for Cunningham moving forward. He wants to help turn the former No. 1 pick into one of the league’s top two-way guards.
”Defensively, with his length and size, there’s so many different things that we can do with him,” he continued. “So our focus is making him one of the best two-way players in this league.”
Cunningham is fresh off signing the biggest contract in franchise history with a five-year, $224 million extension. The 22-year-old is fresh off what was his best season with the Pistons. Across 62 games, Cunningham averaged 22.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 7.5 APG.