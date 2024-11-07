Jalen Duren Pays Homage to Pistons Legend Before Matchup vs Hornets
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons traveled to Charlotte with an opportunity to pick up their fourth win in five games. Before the action got underway, one player took the time to pay homage to a franchise great.
NBA players are known to wear some noteworthy outfits to the arena, but Jalen Duren kept things simple on before taking on the Hornets. He showed up donning a jersey of former Pistons forward Rasheed Wallace.
Wallace, a four-time All-Star, spent six seasons with the franchise from 2004 to 2009. He is most remembered for being part of the historic starting lineup that went on to win a championship in '04. The versatile forward would also receive two All-Star selections during his time in Detroit before leaving to join the Boston Celtics in 2010.
As for Duren, he is in the midst of his third season with the Pistons. The former lottery pick is averaging just shy of a double-double to start the season with 9.0 PPG and 10.5 RPG.
Duren entered Wednesday fresh off notching 11 points and 14 rebounds in a win over the LA Lakers. However, it would be a short night for him against the Hornets. After just seven minutes of action, Duren suffered an injury to his left ankle that would keep him out for the remainder of the game. He went scoreless in his short time on the court, but did record three rebound and an assist.
The Pistons found themselves within arm's reach of another win Wednesday, but ended up falling just short. Brandon Miller managed to get a tip-in to fall as time expired to give the Hornets a 108-107 win over Detroit.