Knicks Superfan Gives High Praise to Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
Even though they are trailing 3-1 in the series, there is still one glowing positive this postseason for the Detroit Pistons. That being that Cade Cunningham has continued his ascent to being a star in the NBA.
The former No. 1 pick put together a breakout campaign in the regular season, posting career highs across the board. Heading into their first-round showdown with the New York Knicks, many awaited to see how the All-Star guard will look on a bigger stage. The bright lights of the postseason haven't fazed him, as he's continued his stellar play.
Similar to the regular season, Cunningham is a primary reason why the Pistons have been competitive in this series. Through the first four games, he is averaging 25.8 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 9.0 APG, 1.5 SPG and 1.5 BPG. Cunningham had his best all-around showing in Sunday's crucial Game 4, notching the first triple-double of his playoff career.
In the midst of his ascension in the NBA this year, countless people have spoken out about Cunningham and his growth. As this first-round series rages on, Knicks super fan Spike Lee was asked his thoughts on the emerging star. He feels Cunningham undoubtedly belongs in the conversation of top stars in the next generation of NBA players.
“LeBron, Steph — you love these guys, but they only got a couple more years left," Lee said. "It’s always another generation to come, and he’s one of its top players, that’s undeniable.”
No matter how things unfold for the Pistons in this series, Cunningham's growth this season was a major win for the franchise. He's stamped himself as a star and is more than capable of being the pillar they build around for the next decade.
Cunningham will look to keep his momentum rolling on Tuesday, as the Pistons find themselves with their season on the line. They'll take the floor at MSG in hopes of sending things back to Detroit for Game 6.