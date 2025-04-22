Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau Goes on Rant After Pistons-Knicks Game 2
Following the New York Knicks’ Game 2 loss against the Detroit Pistons, Tom Thibodeau was understandably unhappy. As his team was within reach of getting the Pistons to lose control of another late lead, the Knicks couldn’t snatch it this time around.
However, Thibodeau’s frustration didn’t exactly come from the loss itself. The head coach went on a rant about the free-throw discrepancy once he was asked to assess Jalen Brunson’s performance.
“He battled like crazy,” Thibodeau said of Brunson.
“There was a physicality. Huge discrepancy in free throws, huge. I've got to take a look at that. I don’t understand how, on one side, talk about direct line drives, a guy’s getting fouled, and it’s not being called. Look, I really don’t give a crap how they call a game as long as it’s consistent on both sides. If Cunningham is driving, there’s marginal contact, and he’s getting to the line, then Jalen deserves to be getting to the line. It’s really that simple.”
Free-throw numbers were lopsided in favor of Detroit on Monday. The Pistons went to the line for 34 attempts while the Knicks attempted 19. Brunson led the way for New York in that category, getting 11 attempts.
As the game progressed, the All-Star guard caught a lot of criticism on social media for the way he got to the line at times.
While the overall free-throw attempt numbers were lopsided, Cade Cunningham only attempted one more than Brunson. Thibodeau’s specific comparison isn’t lopsided at all.
On the other hand, the Pistons were the only team to have a player exit the game early due to fouling out. The defensive standout, Ausar Thompson, was removed from the lineup after collecting his sixth foul in 21 minutes. A few of his calls were deemed questionable by the masses.
Either way, Thibodeau’s rant won’t change the results. The Pistons defeated the Knicks 100-94, ending a drought of over 15 years. The series goes to Michigan, with the Pistons hosting the Knicks for Game 3 on Thursday night.