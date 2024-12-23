Lakers Could Miss Anthony Davis vs Detroit Pistons on Monday
When the Detroit Pistons pay a visit to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, there is a chance LA could miss a key starter. According to the official NBA injury report, the veteran big man Anthony Davis is dealing with a left shoulder contusion.
As of Monday morning, Davis is questionable to play.
While Davis has had plenty of bouts with injuries over the years, he’s been available to play for the Lakers more often than not this year. At this stage in the season, Davis has just one absence.
After their seventh game of the season, the Lakers rolled without Davis in a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers suffered a 17-point loss without him. Davis returned to action on November 8, when the Lakers took on the Philadelphia 76ers.
Since then, Davis hasn’t missed a matchup. At this point in the year, Davis has 27 appearances under his belt.
When the Lakers and the Pistons battled it out back in early November, Davis was on the court for 39 minutes. Detroit had a hard time containing him. Davis made 57 percent of his shots from the field to score 37 points. He nearly notched a double-double as he came down with nine rebounds.
Although Davis had an impressive outing against the Pistons, it wasn’t enough for the Lakers to come away with a win. The Pistons defeated LA by 12 points.
Through 27 games this year, Davis has posted averages of 27 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists. The Lakers are currently rolling with Davis as a game-time decision as of now.