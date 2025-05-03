Malik Beasley Reminisces on Career Year With Detroit Pistons
When the Detroit Pistons signed Malik Beasley in free agency, nobody would have expected the kind of impact he would bring to the team. Following a crushing end to their postseason run, the veteran sharpshooter reflected on this chapter of his career.
Beasley was brought in to alleviate the Pistons' floor-spacing concerns, and he would do that in a big way. He'd go on to have one of the best three-point shooting campaigns of his career, becoming just the fifth player in history to record 300 makes in a season. Beasley finished second in the league in three-pointers made this year (319), shooting 41.6% on nine attempts per game.
With the long-range shooting he provided off the bench, Beasley was by far one of the most productive reserve players in the association in 2025. The Pistons guard ended up being named a finalist for Sixth Man of the Year but was beat out by Payton Pritchard of the Boston Celtics.
Beasley and the Pistons fought hard in their first-round battle with the New York Knicks but ended up being eliminated in six games. When talking to reporters after their Game 6 defeat, he touched on the joy he had coming to work every day.
"In my whole nine years in the NBA, I never had this much fun coming to the gym," Beasley said. "I've been through a lot of stuff just this year alone, and everyday coming in was probably the best thing that happened to me...It's definitely a place I want to be."
Now that the 2025 campaign is wrapped up, Beasley has to gear up for a busy offseason. He is set to hit free agency again, where he is sure to generate a sizable market. That said, Beasley has stated on numerous occasions that he'd like to continue his career in Detroit. Only time will tell if the two sides can come together and keep their partnership going in the future.