All Pistons

NBA Exec Predicts Rumored Pistons Target’s Potential Contract

What could Ty Jerome demand in the NBA free agency market?

Justin Grasso

Jan 27, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) watch Jerome’s shot during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) watch Jerome’s shot during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

This week, the Detroit Pistons found themselves linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers riser, Ty Jerome. After a standout season for the sharpshooter, Jerome is set to become available in the NBA free agency market.

While the Pistons were considered a potential landing spot for Jerome for a day, according to reports, the latest on Jerome suggests that Detroit is an unlikely landing spot for the 27-year-old.

The Pistons might be able to afford the Cleveland guard, but he’s currently viewed as a “longshot” to land with the Cavs’ division rival, according to Cleveland.com.

Ty Jerom
May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) reacts during the second half against the Indiana Pacers in game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

How Much Money Could Jerome Draw on the NBA Free Agency Market?

An “estimated valuation” for Jerome could be between $12-14 million annually, an Eastern Conference executive told Cleveland.com.

For the Pistons, they are likely on pace to shell out a little more in order to retain the veteran sharpshooter, Malik Beasley.

In 70 games this season, Jerome averaged an impressive 44 percent from beyond the arc. He attempted 3.6 threes per game. For the Cavs, Jerome averaged 13 points per game, taking nearly nine field goals per outing.

The Pistons are certainly better off keeping Beasley as one of their main targets. In 82 games, the veteran produced 16 points per game, shooting 42 percent on nine three-point attempts per game. He was the league’s runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year.

Since Beasley could have several interested suitors to drive the price up, the veteran guard could get a bit pricey for Detroit. If the plans of retaining him fall through, perhaps Jerome is a prospect the Pistons look at for backup. For the time being, it seems the Cavs will look to do what they can to retain the veteran guard—and if they can’t—Jerome should have a market to quickly find a new home

More Pistons on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News