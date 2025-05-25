NBA Exec Predicts Rumored Pistons Target’s Potential Contract
This week, the Detroit Pistons found themselves linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers riser, Ty Jerome. After a standout season for the sharpshooter, Jerome is set to become available in the NBA free agency market.
While the Pistons were considered a potential landing spot for Jerome for a day, according to reports, the latest on Jerome suggests that Detroit is an unlikely landing spot for the 27-year-old.
The Pistons might be able to afford the Cleveland guard, but he’s currently viewed as a “longshot” to land with the Cavs’ division rival, according to Cleveland.com.
How Much Money Could Jerome Draw on the NBA Free Agency Market?
An “estimated valuation” for Jerome could be between $12-14 million annually, an Eastern Conference executive told Cleveland.com.
For the Pistons, they are likely on pace to shell out a little more in order to retain the veteran sharpshooter, Malik Beasley.
In 70 games this season, Jerome averaged an impressive 44 percent from beyond the arc. He attempted 3.6 threes per game. For the Cavs, Jerome averaged 13 points per game, taking nearly nine field goals per outing.
The Pistons are certainly better off keeping Beasley as one of their main targets. In 82 games, the veteran produced 16 points per game, shooting 42 percent on nine three-point attempts per game. He was the league’s runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year.
Since Beasley could have several interested suitors to drive the price up, the veteran guard could get a bit pricey for Detroit. If the plans of retaining him fall through, perhaps Jerome is a prospect the Pistons look at for backup. For the time being, it seems the Cavs will look to do what they can to retain the veteran guard—and if they can’t—Jerome should have a market to quickly find a new home