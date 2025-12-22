Cade Cunningham might not be only Detroit Pistons All-Star

The Detroit Pistons are the number one team in the Eastern Conference, which should allow them to be well represented at the All-Star Game in February.

Cade Cunningham is a near lock to be on the All-Star team, but the Pistons might have someone from the roster joining him. CBS Sports contributor John Gonzalez believes Jalen Duren is one of nine players that could be first-time All-Stars this season.

"The Pistons are still in first place in the Eastern Conference. Cade Cunningham is the biggest reason why, but Duren has certainly done his part," Gonzalez wrote.

"The 22-year-old is averaging a career-high 18 points along with 11 rebounds. He's posted double doubles in 15 of the 23 games he's played, and he's fourth in the league in rebounding. He's also gotten much better defensively where he's averaging nearly one steal and block per game. For a team that dominates the paint and stacks wins because of it, Duren has been hugely valuable."

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren runs down court in the first half against the Charlotte Hornets. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Pistons could have All-Star in Duren

Duren is having a very strong third season in the league, and he is part of the reason why the Pistons have grown as much as they have from last season to this one. He is emerging as one of the best young centers in the league, and that is a very important place to be at this point in the season.

Having a player that can dominate in the post is so important to a team's success in today's NBA. The fact that Duren is able to grow year over year is extremely helpful for the Pistons. That makes them a candidate to be one of the long-term mainstays at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Cunningham and Duren are forming one of the best guard-center duos in the league, and the fact that they are so young makes them that much more dangerous. There is a lot of potential that has gone untapped, which should have Pistons fans very excited for the future.

Cunningham, Duren, and the rest of the Pistons are packing for a long west coast road trip that will span four games and nine days. It all starts with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at 10 p.m. ET inside the Moda Center in the pacific northwest. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.