NBA News: Former Pistons Guard Lands 10-Day Deal With Hornets
Due to their flurry of moves at the trade deadline last year, the Detroit Pistons' roster went through multiple variations in 2024. Following a short run with the team last season, one young guard finds himself with a new opportunity in the NBA.
Among the biggest moves the Pistons made at the 2024 deadline was sending veterans Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to the New York Knicks. Among the players they got in return was former first-round pick Malachi Flynn.
The Pistons were Flynn's third team he suited up for last season, previously appearing in games for the Toronto Raptors and Knicks. While his time in Detroit was brief, he did manage to have one memorable moment. In an April 3rd matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, Flynn erupted for 50 points in 34 minutes off the bench.
Following the trade, Flynn went on to appear in 24 games for the Pistons. In that time, he averaged 8.0 PPG, 1.8 RPG, and 2.1 APG.
Upon hitting the free agent market last summer, Flynn was unable to find a new home in the NBA. That said, things are looking up for him in the final stretch of the regular season. On Friday afternoon, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Flynn has agreed to a 10-day contract with teh Charlotte Hornets.
At 26-years-old, Flynn still has something to give to an NBA team as a backup point guard. While the Hornets aren't competing for much at this point in the year, it is still an opportunity for him to showcase his talents and possibly land on a team in the future.