Daniss Jenkins Explains What Fuels Pistons’ Confidence in Clutch Moments

Daniss Jenkins has arrived and he's here to stay.

It all started for Jenkins in November when he played 30 minutes in a game for the first time in his short career. The date was November 10 and the Pistons found themselves in a struggle against the 1-9 Washington Wizards. This guard who played no more than 11 minutes in a game last season checked in for 34 minutes in an overtime victory against Washington. Detroit was down five points with 14 seconds left in regulation, but two massive three-point shots from Jenkins brought the team to overtime and eventually to a win.

Jenknis played 30 minutes or more in four more consecutive games after his breakout game. Throughout the total five-game stretch, he averaged 20.2 points, 7.6 assists, four rebounds, and 34.4 minutes while shooting 50.5% from the field. His minutes dwindled until the middle and later portions of the season, but he earned himself a standard NBA contract through his play.

Even after all of his individual success, he will still give the credit for Detroit's success in clutch situations to someone else.

Mar 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Lakers Jake LaRavia (12) defends against Detroit Pistons Daniss Jenkins (24) during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Defense wins championships and brings confidence

After defeating the streaking LeBron James and Luka Doncic inside Little Caesars Arena Monday night, Jenkins was asked how Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff gets his team prepared for late-game clutch situations.

"We just never, like, we don't play scared because, at the end of the day we know we play defense. We're going to guard you and we're going to make it tough for you when we're on the defense end man. So when we get in these tight moments it's never a panic," Daniss Jenkins after win against Lakers

The Lakers were on a nine-game winning streak before running into Daniss Jenkins and Jalen Duren. The Pistons were missing superstar guard Cade Cunningham and potential all-defensive team member Isaiah Stewart in the matchup.

LeBron James was held to just 12 points and Doncic scored 32 points, but missed 18 shots from the field and ten three-point shots. The Pistons' No. 2 ranked defense shined against a championship contender without two of its top contributors.

There's a lot to be optimistic about in Detroit considering the way this month has treated the Pistons.

Jenkins gives credit to Bickerstaff

A coach will tell the world his players are the reasons he looks so good. Players will say their coach is the reason they're even in the position to succeed in the first place. It's the mark of a team with great chemistry and common goals. Jenkins emphasized that his head coach was just as on point with his leadership as the players were on the court with their shooting.

"His preparation, his play-calling, his defensive schemes, everything was on point. It was perfect." Daniss Jenkins after win against Lakers

Detroit are staying ready for the return of Cade Cunningham. They're still sitting comfortably at the top of the Eastern conference with a 52-19 win-loss record. They've also won seven of their last eight regular season games. They're running into a smoking hot Atlanta Hawks team that has won 13 of their last 14 games and are currently sitting outside of the NBA Play-In tournament at No. 6 in the East.