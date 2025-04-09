NBA News: Pistons Regular Season Finale vs Bucks Moved to ESPN
With just a few days remaining in the regular season, the Detroit Pistons are one of the handful of teams still fighting for playoff positioning. Amid the standings race in the Eastern Conference, one of their upcoming games has been moved to national television.
Detroit finds themselves in striking distance of climbing to fifth place, trailing the Milwaukee Bucks by two games with just three matchups left of the schedule. This may seem like a tall task, but the Pistons still have a window of opportunity. Of their three remaining games, two of them are against Giannis Antetokoumpo and company.
This weekend, the Pistons and Bucks will have a home/road mini-series to close out the regular season. These teams will face off in Detroit on Friday night, followed by a rematch in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon.
Seeing how these teams are neck-and-neck as the season comes to a close, some changes have been made to the NBA's upcoming TV schedule. On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN announced that it will be airing Sunday's finale between the Pistons and Bucks.
Typically, the last game of the season lacks excitement due to teams resting their stars ahead of the playoffs. However, depending on how things unfold in the coming days, that might not be the case of Sunday. Both teams could be eager to score a victory in hopes of finishing with the No. 5 seed.
Given their recent skid, the Pistons can't afford to look too far into the future just yet. Their primary focus needs to be building positive momentum heading into the postseason. Cade Cunningham and company will look to get back in the win column Thursday night in a key matchup with the New York Knicks.