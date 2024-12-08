NFL Hall of Famer Praises Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
Fresh off their battle with the Boston Celtics, the Detroit Pistons found themselves matched up with another top team in the East on Saturday. Thanks to a dominant outing from one of their top players, they were able to pick up a win in the NBA's most iconic venue.
Through the first month-and-a-half of the season, Cade Cunningham looked to be in the midst of a breakout campaign. This was on full display against the Knicks at MSG, as he notched his fifth triple-double of the season. In 35 minutes of action, the former No. 1 pick posted a stat line of 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists (career-high).
With Madison Square Garden being such a famous arena, it's common for celebrities to be courtside at Knicks' home games. Saturday was no different, with NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin being among those in attendance for this matchup.
Following the final buzzer, Cunningham went over to show love to Irvin. Later on that night, the three-time Super Bowl champion took to social media to praise the Pistons guard.
Cunningham's elite play was a major catalyst in the Pistons upsetting the Knicks. Not only did he lead his team in scoring, but his playmaking resulted in six Detroit players finishing the night in double figures.
Following this performance, Cunningham's averages on the year move to 23.9 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 9.4 APG. As the Pistons continue to climb the standings, the young guard is making a strong case for him to be named an All-Star this year.
The Pistons now find themselves with another gap in their schedule. They don't return to action until Thursday, when they'll have a rematch with the Celtics.