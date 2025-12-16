Detroit Pistons make statement in win vs. Boston Celtics

The Detroit Pistons are getting their revenge on the Boston Celtics after a win on the road at TD Garden.

Less than a month ago, the Pistons put their 13-game win streak on the line when they were last in Beantown and they fell short to the Celtics. However, this time around things were a little bit different.

Despite trailing at the end of the first quarter, the Pistons were able to chip away at their deficit throughout the game. The Pistons trailed by as much as 12 points against the Celtics, but that didn't deter them from coming back into the game.

The Pistons were leading going into the fourth quarter, but the Celtics weren't going away that easily. Derrick White was leading the charge for the Celtics and brought them to within two points with less than three minutes to go, but that was as close as it would get.

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren brings the ball up the court against the Boston Celtics. | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Pistons get big road win vs. Celtics

In the victory, All-Star point guard Cade Cunningham was absolutely electric with 32 points and 10 assists for a double-double. He was joined in double figures by Tobias Harris and Caris LeVert, who each had 13 points. Jaden Ivey also added 10 points of his own off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Celtics' dynamic duo of the aforementioned White and Jaylen Brown combined for 65 points to lead the way for Boston. Brown was the leading scorer in the contest with 34 points.

Payton Pritchard also had a strong scoring night with 12 points to join Brown and White in double figures, but it was on an inefficient 5 of 14 from the field.

It's a big win for the Pistons who have now won their fourth straight game and sixth of their last seven. At 21-5, the Pistons are the best team in the Eastern Conference, and their lead continues to stretch to 2.5 games over the New York Knicks.

If the Pistons continue to get wins like this throughout the season, they will prove themselves to be one of the best teams in the league. They still have a long way to go, but this is definitely a step in the right direction.

The Pistons will stay on the road for another game against number one overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff is scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas.