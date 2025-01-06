OKC Thunder Star Has Message for Detroit Pistons Player
Recently, Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey has landed plenty of encouragement from his teammates and competitors as the young veteran went down with an injury that derailed his career season.
When it comes to long recoveries, Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren has had his fair share of bouts there. When Ivey went down with a leg injury, which required surgery this week. Holmgren reached out with a message to the young veteran.
“Stay up Bru,” the standout center wrote on Instagram. “The process is long looking forward and feels quick looking back. U know what to do, handle business and turn it into a blessing💪🏼”
Holmgren’s comment came under Ivey’s post, which included a lengthy message, showing appreciation for anybody who reached out and helped him through this tough time.
“So encouraged by the amount of thoughts, Messages and Prayers I’ve Received. I’m thankful for my wife and my whole family who have been with me throughout the start of this. Even In the midst of this, I trust the one who has put me in this spot, and Ik my Father will get me through because he is faithful and a Great God! I hope my situation can inspire anybody going through any trial in life that Jesus Loves You and he won’t just leave you where you have been stuck, but lean on your Father, because he is right there through your trial. With God nothing is impossible. 🙏🏾 Back Soon….”
Ivey’s full recovery is in question at the moment. After undergoing surgery on Thursday, Ivey will be evaluated again in four weeks to see how he is progressing after suffering a broken fibula against the Orlando Magic.
The injury came late in the game. As Orlando’s Cole Anthony went to make a play on the ball, he accidentally dove into Ivey’s leg. When the Pistons veteran went down, it was clear he was not dealing with any ordinary injury.
As Ivey received attention from the medical staff, players from both sides stood around Ivey and showed support for the young veteran as he received assistance. Ivey could not leave the court on his own power. The shooting guard had to be wheeled off on a stretcher.
Similar to Holmgren’s current situation, Ivey will be spending time in recovery rather than continuing his season. While an injury is always unfortunate, the timing is especially rough, considering Ivey had a run that could’ve helped him land in the Most Improved Player territory.
Now, all of Ivey’s focus is on his recovery. What comes next is unclear.