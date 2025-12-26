Detroit Pistons trade proposal lands All-Star forward in blockbuster deal

As the top team in the Eastern Conference after Christmas Day, the Detroit Pistons are a team to watch ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

The Pistons could make a big splash with the trade, which is why Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggested a deal in which the Pistons acquired Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen in exchange for Tobias Harris, Jaden Ivey, Ron Holland III, 2030 first-round pick and 2032 first-round pick.

"The Pistons' potent blend of Cade Cunningham excellence, disruptive defense and pedal-floored hustle has punched their ticket into the really-good tier, but they might need one more star to graduate to greatness. And maybe they don't just want to wait and see if someone like Ivey, Holland, Jalen Duren or Ausar Thompson could fill that void internally," Buckley wrote.

"Markkanen would be an all-caps AWESOME fit. He could expand the offensive menu, dramatically improve the spacing and take some heat off of Cunningham's shoulders without costing the club anything in terms of length or much in the way of disruption and general defensive resistance.

"Provided the Jazz don't set a silly asking price, this is the Pistons' chance to make an aggressive move for the throne without giving up Duren or Thompson. They wouldn't actually be going all-in, but the reward would be so rich it might feel like they must have to pull it off."

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen dribbles the ball up court. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Pistons linked to Markkanen trade

The Pistons are in first place now, but they may never find themselves in that spot again. The Cleveland Cavaliers were the top team in the East last season and they are hovering around the .500 mark, so it's a sign to strike while the iron is hot.

Yeah, iron is hot in the Motor City, and this may be their opportunity to become a true contender by trading for Markkanen. However, there are potential drawbacks, as it may not be the wisest move to alter the Pistons' chemistry when things have clearly been working for them.

However, the package above could be something worthwhile for the Pistons. Holland and Ivey are bench players with high upside as former top-five picks, so their trade value is pretty high for the Pistons. Harris would help match salaries and Markkanen could easily fit in his vacated role.

This is the type of package the Pistons should expect to pay for an All-Star if they wanted to add one, so they should, at the very least, consider the idea of making a big move.