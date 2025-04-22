Pistons Ask JB Bickerstaff Question With Confidence After NBA's Reveal
On Sunday, the NBA revealed three finalists for each end-of-season award. Detroit Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff was considered one of three finalists for the league’s Coach of the Year award.
Shortly after the finalists were announced, the Pistons’ X account confidently asked an important question.
via @DetroitPistons: Is this really even a debate?
Bickerstaff shares the finalist honors with Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson, who happens to be his replacement.
After the 2024 NBA Playoffs, a second-round exit caused the Cavaliers to go in a different direction. They parted ways with Bickerstaff and managed to get Atkinson from Steve Kerr’s staff on the Golden State Warriors.
The Cavaliers have seen plenty of success under Atkinson in year one. They finished the season with a 64-18 record, which allowed the Cavs to lock up the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
Meanwhile, Bickerstaff replaced Monty Williams after one season in Detroit. The hiring for the Pistons received mixed reviews, but Bickerstaff quickly turned the narrative in his favor. Considering the Pistons weren’t receiving any love to become playoff contenders, their ability to clinch the sixth seed in the East shot Bickerstaff up the ranks for Coach of the Year.
Last season, the Cavaliers were 48-34 under Bickerstaff, clinching the fourth seed. A 16-win improvement was impressive for Atkinson’s Cavaliers. The Pistons believe a 30-win improvement for Detroit’s Bickerstaff should be enough to earn the Coach of the Year honors without a question.