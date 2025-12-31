How the Detroit Pistons gave LeBron James his worst birthday loss ever

The one-seeded Detroit Pistons got back on track Tuesday night with a 128-106 road win over the Los Angeles Lakers. It was more than due for Detroit who had gone into the matchup losing back-to-back games to the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers. With the win, the Pistons come out of their West coast road trip with a 3-2 record.

Cade Cunningham led the way Tuesday night putting up 27 points, five rebounds, and 11 assists. It was Cunningham's fourth straight game scoring 20 or more, which includes seven of his last eight games. He looked like he would have been the best player on the floor if it wasn't for Luka Doncic putting up 30 points, five rebounds, and 11 assists. It's scary to think about how similar Cunningham and Doncic finished last night.

The first half seemed rather close at first look as Detroit had just a 70-65 halftime lead. After coming away with a 36-30 first quarter advantage, they kept their production up to maintain the scoring offensively. The Lakers were putting up a fight even though their biggest lead of the night came at just one point. At least that was the look of things early on.

But it was essentially all Detroit. Two big runs at 21-7 in the first going into the second quarter, and 36-12 in the third going into the fourth quarter would be the big difference in this game. It has been the story for Los Angeles as well who are now losers in four of their last five games.

The Lakers have a big problem currently with letting big runs happen, especially at the end of games deep into the third quarter. It was yet another unfortunate turn of events for L.A. who was celebrating Lebron James' 41st birthday. James finished with 17 points, four rebounds, and four assists who became the 12th player to appear in a NBA game at 41 or older.

It was the supporting cast of the Pistons that was too much for the Lakers to handle. Marcus Sasser finished with a season-high 19 points, with two rebounds and five assists. While Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren rounded out the double digit scoring respectively with 15 and 14 points.

The two big men led the way in dominating the paint for Detroit as they held a 74-44 advantage the entire game. With that type of production in the paint, it makes it very hard for any opposing team. The Pistons were simply the more aggressive, fast, and overall just better team on Tuesday night fighting their way back to winning.

There is no doubt that Detroit is one of the best teams in the East this season, all being led by a superstar point guard. But last night was another prime example of why the team should not be afraid to add another wing/scoring threat at the deadline. The Pistons next host the Miami Heat tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. to kick in the New Year.