Pistons Forward Hints at Return vs Wizards With Social Media Post
Injuries have hit the Detroit Pistons hard as of late, leaving them thin at the forward position. However, one player's social media activity hints at them getting some reinforcements on Sunday evening.
Coming off their second NBA Cup win Friday night, the Pistons head to Washington to take on the Wizards. Simone Fontecchio remians on the injury report as he deals with a sprained toe, but it appears he is ready to make his return to action.
On Sunday afternoon, Fontecchio posted a photo of himself on Instagram going through warm-ups. In the caption he says "back at it tonight" along with mentioning the Pistons matchup in the nation's capital.
Fontecchio has missed the last two games with an injury, but that could come to an end on Sunday. Based on his post, all signs point towards him being available for J.B. Bickerstaff against the Wizards. Having the veteran forward back is good news for Detroit as they navigate their other injuries at the wing position. Tim Hardaway Jr. remains sidelined after his nasty spill against the Miami Heat, and Ausar Thompson is still going through his ramp-up process.
Last season, Fontecchio was a major bright spot for the Pistons after coming over from the Utah Jazz at the trade deadline. However, he hasn't gotten off to the best of starts in his first full season with the team. Through his first 12 games, he is averaging 6.3 PPG and 3.6 RPG while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc.
The Pistons will look to move one game closer to .500 as they prepare to face off against the 2-9 Wizards. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 pm Eastern Time.