Recent Reporting Spells Bad News for Possible Pistons Trade Target
Coming off a season where they tripled their win total and made the playoffs, the Detroit Pistons have been connected to a handful of high-level players that could improve the roster. However, based on recent developments, it appears one All-Star they've been linked to isn't hitting the market.
Over the weekend, the Orlando Magic made a big splash by trading for Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies. Following this deal, the focus quickly shifted to the two stars on the Grizzlies' roster. With Bane now gone, many wondered what this meant for the futures of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. in Memphis.
In recent weeks, Jackson Jr. has been tossed out as a hypothetical target for the Pistons. That said, it appears this is more dream then reality. While on the "Pat McAfee Show" earlier this week, NBA insider Shams Charania revealed the Grizzlies don't plan on trading either of their All-Stars.
"From my understanding," Charania said. "The Grizzlies are signaling privately that they want to build around Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant."
From a fit standpoint, Jackson Jr. makes a lot of sense for the Pistons on multiple fronts. For starters, his defensive-mindedness fits exactly with Detroit's philosophy on that end of the floor. Also, as his offensive game continues to grow, he is someone who could help lead the charge with Cade Cunningham. This season for the Grizzlies, Jackson Jr. averaged 22.2 PPG and 5.6 RPG on 37.5% shooting from beyond the arc.
With it still being in early in the offseason, the Grizzlies could always have a change of heart when it comes to their versatile big man. That said, this reporting suggests the Pistons should be exploring other avenues.