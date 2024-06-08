Simone Fontecchio’s Chances of Returning to Detroit Pistons Revealed
As the Detroit Pistons struggled on a nightly basis throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season, it became clear they were likely to sell off veteran players at the trade deadline back in February.
While that was the case for the most part, the Pistons still landed a solid veteran from the Utah Jazz, who could be back for another run beyond last season.
Italy-born forward Simone Fontecchio wrapped up a two-season run with the Jazz in February. Last season, he appeared in 50 games with Utah, averaging nine points on 39 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
At the trade deadline, the Jazz moved Fontecchio to Detroit in exchange for Kevin Knox, a second-round pick, and the rights to Gabriele Procida.
Fontecchio turned out to be a steal for the Pistons, based on his small sample size with the team. Detroit continued to struggle overall, but Fontecchio was a bright spot.
In 16 games, he averaged 30 minutes on the floor and started nine outings. The veteran put up 15 points per game, while shooting 43 percent from beyond the arc.
With the 2023-2024 NBA season in the rearview, Fontecchio enters the offseason as a restricted free agent. He’ll have the opportunity to garner offers from interested suitors. If he signs an offer sheet with another team, the Pistons will be on the clock to match.
What’re the chances Fontecchio returns to Detroit for another run? The Athletic’s James Edwards is under the impression there is a high chance Fontecchio is back in Detroit next year.
“[Fontecchio] has made it very clear that he wants to return to Detroit next season. He enjoys playing with Cunningham, he enjoys the shots he gets playing alongside Cunningham and has told me that he enjoys playing in front of the Pistons’ fan base. If Fontecchio were able to, he’d sign right now, I believe.”
At the end of the 2023-2024 season, Fontecchio battled a toe injury, which recently required surgery. A team-released statement noted that Fontecchio should be good to go for training camp.
While the Pistons can’t guarantee the 28-year-old will be back at this time, it seems another team would have to price out the Pistons, which will be difficult considering they have plenty of cap space to spend this summer.
It’s no secret the Pistons should be looking to make a series of moves as they are coming off of a 14-win season. Allowing Fontecchio to walk should not be one of them.
Surrounding Cade Cunningham with proven shooters should be a priority for Detroit, and Fontecchio has proven he’s the right fit. In 118 career games, Fontecchio has knocked down 38 percent of his threes. He’s an ideal role player for this Detroit team.