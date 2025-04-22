Skip Bayless Bashes Karl-Anthony Towns Following Loss vs Pistons
Throughout his entire career, Karl-Anthony Towns has been a bit of a polarizing figure in the NBA. Following his latest performance against the Detroit Pistons, one longtime analyst took to social media to zero in on the New York Knicks star.
Following a massive comeback in Game 1, the Knicks were back on their home floor Monday, looking to take a commanding 2-0 lead on the Pistons. They managed to make things interesting in the final minutes again, but couldn't create a similar result. Led by a dazzling performance from Cade Cunningham, Detroit was able to even the series at one game apiece.
There are many things that can be attributed to the Pistons' victory, but one major takeaway is how they shut down the Knicks' supporting cast. Jalen Brunson (37 points, seven assists) had a big game, but nobody else around him had a major impact. Towns has been the other pillar of the offense all season, but had a night to forget in Game 2. He finished the night with just 10 points, all of which came in the first half.
Following his lackluster showing Monday night, Skip Bayless took to X to sound off on Towns. He let the world know he still doesn't believe the former No. 1 pick is a big-game player.
Tobias Harris deserves a lot of credit in this regard, as he was the primary defender of Towns in Game 2. While guarding him, he held the Knicks big man to four points on 2-for-6 shooting.
For the Pistons, they've found their blueprint to success in this series. Allow Brunson to do his thing, but don't let the guys around him get going. If they can continue this, it could lead to them pulling off an upset. The Pistons will be back in action Thursday as this series heads to Little Caesars Arena.