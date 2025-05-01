Thompson Twins Keep NBA Playoff Pattern Going After Rockets-Warriors
The Thompson twins are competing in their first NBA Playoff runs this postseason in their respective conferences. Amen Thompson is playing a key role for the Houston Rockets, while Ausar Thompson has started every matchup for the Detroit Pistons in the East.
Not only have the Thompson twins had similar performances throughout their first-round runs, but so have their teams. Heading into Game 5 on Tuesday, the Pistons trailed the New York Knicks 3-1.
As for the Rockets, they were entering Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors down 3-1. Ahead of Wednesday’s action, Amen Thompson was asked if he had any takeaways from his brother’s Game 5 performance, and kept it simple by pointing out a pattern.
“Every game they’ve won, we’ve won after,” Thompson told reporters. “That’s what I’m gonna take from it.”
Hours later, the Warriors and the Rockets battled it out. Just as he expected, Thompson’s Rockets followed the same footsteps as the Pistons and defeated the Warriors 131-116. Similar to the Pistons, the Rockets are 2-3, heading into a Game 6 scenario against the Warriors while trailing.
In Wednesday’s game, Amen Thompson went 8-12 from the field and 8-9 from the free-throw line to score 25 points. He also had six rebounds, three assists, five steals, and three blocks in 35 minutes. He had a spectacular showing in Houston’s blowout win.
As for Ausar Thompson, he had a career-high in the scoring department for Detroit on Tuesday. In 29 minutes of action, he went 8-10 from the field and 6-12 from the charity stripe to score 22 points. He also had seven rebounds and two blocks in the 106-103 win.
Ausar and the Pistons will hold their Game 6 matchup in Detroit on Thursday night. So far, the Pistons are winless on their own court this postseason. With their backs against the wall, Thompson and his team will have to end the drought at home to force Game 7, or else that will mark the end of the season for Detroit.
The Rockets will pay a visit to the Warriors for Game 6 on Friday night.