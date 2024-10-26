Trajan Langdon Opens up on Detroit Pistons Competitive Mindset
This offseason, Trajan Langdon was one of the many new faces brought in to the Detroit Pistons organization. Following an impressive stint with the New Orleans Pelicans, he has been chosen to lead the front office for a franchise eager to take a step forward in its rebuild.
Upon taking the position, Langdon quickly got to work making changes he felt could get the Pistons back on track. The most notable was bringing in a new head coach in the form of JB Bickerstaff. Langdon also sought up high-quality veterans to put alongside the young core such as Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley.
After making all these changes, Detroit looks to be in a good position to vastly improve from last year. In terms of improvements heading into the regular season, a new mindset is something Langdon wants to see from the Pistons. While on SiriusXM NBA radio, he opened up on how he wants the group to be more competitive on a nightly basis in 2025.
"That's one thing I think I want our young group to have is that identity that we're going to compete every night no matter who you are," Langdon said. "I know right now 29 teams have the Pistons circled as an easy win. I've told our guys let's make sure that's not the case. That if they want that win, they're going to have to work hard for it."
Based on how they looked on opening night, the Pistons look like they're going to be vastly more competitive this season compared to last. Even though they weren't able to walk away with a win, they hung around until the very end against the Indiana Pacers.
The Pistons find themselves squaring off against another playoff team as they attempt to secure their first win of the year. They'll be back in action on Friday night against J.B. Bickerstaff's former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.