Writer Makes Case for Detroit Pistons to Target All-Star Guard
Coming off a successful 2025 campaign, many felt this offseason was the time for the Detroit Pistons to start being aggressive. Although Trajan Langdon didn't take this approach, one writer weighed in on them making a substantial upgrade.
Under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the Pistons' core was able to pull off a historic turnaround and reach the postseason for the first time since 2019. Detroit went on to be eliminated in round one, but it was much-needed experience for the young team looking to turn the corner.
Last season's biggest takeaway was Cade Cunningham emerging as an All-NBA-level talent. His breakout campaign also shined a light on another issue, that being that Detroit needs to find a viable running mate for the former No. 1 pick.
In a recent mock trade from Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley, the Pistons nab a complementary co-star to pair with Cunningham in the backcourt. Detroit parts with Ron Holland, Tobias Harris, two protected first-round picks, and a first-round pick swap for Tyler Herro and Nikola Jovic.
While making the case for the Pistons to pursue such a move, Buckley cited Herro's fit on the roster and the current state of the Eastern Conference as two driving forces.
They also can't rely solely on Jaden Ivey or other young players to develop into a star right now—not when the Eastern Conference appears so open for competition.
With this deal, they wouldn't have to hope for internal elevation to fill that void. Herro is already a proven offensive threat. While he may not be best suited as the top option on a playoff team—despite averaging 23.9 points on 47.2/37.5/87.8 shooting splits as a primary scorer—he would excel as a second option.
Herro, 25, is coming off a career year himself with the Miami Heat. As a score-first guard who is a constant threat from beyond the arc, he makes a lot of sense as a running mate for the Pistons star.
While there would be some defensive questions, there's no denying the ceiling a duo like this could have. Just getting ready to enter their primes, they could emerge as one of the NBA's top guard pairings if they were to join forces.
Langdon has been all in on maintaining flexibility and focusing on internal growth with the Pistons. However, a move like this might be worth considering as the team looks to keep climbing the ranks in a weakened Eastern Conference.