How Cade Cunningham Is Proving Worthy of a Spot in the Olympics With Team USA

“ I think I’m the best American Player” stated Cade Cunningham in a recent interview with GQ Magazine when referencing his desire to be apart of the 2028 Olympic Team.

He might not be that far off as he is off to his statistical season while as leading the Pistons to Eastern Conference best 44-13 record.

Cunningham's Breakout Season Puts Him on Olympics Trajectory

“He’s a superstar and there’s no doubt about it. It’s hard for me to think of five guys in the league that do more on both ends than he does. He guards the other team’s best perimeter player. Offensively, the ball is in his hands and his usage rate is through the roof,” stated Pistons Head Coach JB Bickerstaff.

Cunningham is averaging 25.7 points per game, 9.6 assists per game and 5.6 rebounds a game which rank him in the top eight among NBA guards. What is more impressive is he is tied for fourth in steals (1.5 per game) and is third among guards with a 0.9 block average per game. Aside from Los Angles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, Cunningham might be the best player in the NBA.

Detroit Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff on Cade Cunningham: “He’s a superstar and there’s no doubt about it. It’s hard for me to think of five guys in this league that do more on both ends than he does. He guards the other team’s best perimeter player. Offensively, the ball is in… pic.twitter.com/c8xjCo7AjZ — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 20, 2026

For his impressive start to the season, Cunningham was selected to his second consecutive NBA All-Star game this year. While Cunningham is most notably known for this offensive presence during this year’s all-star festivities, he demonstrated what an all-around player he is blocking a Kevin Durant dunk attempt.

In his first game back from the All-Star break, Cunningham broke out for a season high 42 points, 13 assists and 8 rebounds in just 38 minutes.

“I think I am (MVP), Cunningham stated. “And if you don’t agree with me, that’s your opinion.” Cunningham has all the tools to lead the Pistons to the post season.

Pistons & Olympic Team History

The Pistons have a history of losing out on getting their best plays in the red, white and blue uniform take Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, Dennis Rodman and Bill Laimbeer as example.

This was just two years off from back to back NBA Championships. There is no argument that Thomas, Dumars, Rodman and even Lambieer deserved a spot on that historic 1992 Olympic team.

If Cunningham can lead Team USA in the Olympics games, he will join Jerami Grant and Tayshaun Prince, as the third Pistons player in the history of the team to suit up for the stars and stripes. Hopefully, the USA Olympic Basketball committee gets it correct in 2028 and doesn’t pull a 1992 mistake.