Ausar Thompson Reveals What’s Working for Detroit Pistons

Ausar Thompson was drafted No. 5 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft to a Detroit Pistons team that had been in the abyss of mediocrity for almost two decades.

Thompson joined a Pistons team who had just signed head coach Monty Williams to the richest contract for a head coach injury. Williams lasted one season in Detroit. Morale was low on the Pistons when Ausar arrived to the NBA.

The future looked just as optimistic as it usually does after the NBA Draft but fans refused to have expectations for the unknown. The 2022-2023 Pistons finished the season with a 17-65 win-loss record to earn the No. 5 pick they used on Ausar.

They somehow managed to finish three games worse in Ausar's rookie season. Ausar has been through a fair amount of losing during his time in Detroit. The arrival of JB Bickerstaff the following season led to a 44-win season, a 30-game improvement, and meaningful basketball returning to Detroit.

However, this season has felt different even compared to last season's success story.

Jan 21, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detroit Pistons guard/forward Ausar Thompson (9) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears (0) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Ausar Thompson is having a lot of fun this season

Pistons forward Ausar Thompson spoke to FanDuel TV following the tough victory against the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night to discuss this Friday's brotherly matchup against Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson along with how he's felt about the Pistons turnaround this season.

Ausar was asked how much fun it's been to learn how to win consistently.

"Super fun. You know, winning games compared to my rookie year oh my god, it's a blessing. I'm so happy to be in this position." Ausar Thompson on winning

Ausar was almost speechless or overcome with some sort of emotion while answering the question. Firing the coach who was given the richest contract in NBA history is not usually a signal of great things to come. It's usually an indicator that a costly mistake was made. Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff is largely responsible for keeping this young core headed in the right direction.

Ausar reviews performance against the Pelicans

Ausar became the fifth player in NBA history to record the statistical minimums of 130 blocks, 931 rebounds, 229 steals and 352 assists through his first 160 career games Wednesday night. He talked about the toughness New Orleans brought to every second of regulation.

"They [New Orleans Pelicans] play all 48 minutes. But I would say a good thing JB does is we don't come into any game thinking it's easy. You know, we knew we would have to bring everything we got in this game in order to get the W. Even though we didn't fully do that, we ended up getting the W so it wasn't perfect but we did it." Ausar Thompson on facing the Pelicans

Thompson joins Charles Barkley, David Robinson, Ben Simmons and Lionel Simmons as the only five players to record those minimums thru 160 career games (via @Stathead). (2/2) pic.twitter.com/OBb64vpbsu — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) January 22, 2026

The Pistons moved to 32-10 Wednesday night and beat New Orleans 112 to 104. Ausar scored 12 points, collected nine rebounds, dished out three assists, and ripped away three steals. Four of Ausar's nine rebounds were on the offensive glass.