Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff explains what led to overwhelming success in November

This year's Detroit Pistons team currently has an average age of 25.8-years-old.

The morale across the Pistons ownership brass could not have been high after the firing of former head coach Monty Williams. The former head coach signed the largest coaching deal in NBA history May 31 two years ago and he was out just one year later.

Current head coach JB Bickerstaff had to carry the weight of that failure by turning things around sooner rather than later. The team had expectations for him when he was signed and those expectations didn't include competing for a world championship after two seasons.

However, the Pistons sit atop the East with 17 wins through 21 regular season games.

Mar 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts after a score next to center Jalen Duren (0) during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The hiring of new President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon also contributed heavily to the reformation of this former powerhouse of a franchise.

There's room to improve despite success

There's a specific mindset sweeping the Pistons locker room. It's a mindset centered around understanding that they haven't achieved anything notable yet while still understanding that the Larry O'Brien trophy is very realistic possibility this season.

Pistons center Isaiah Stewart spoke to the media following Monday night's victory against the Atlanta Hawks. He explained what it was like to win in the "ugly" fashion they won in Monday night.

"It was definitely an ugly win. We definitely could’ve played a better game tonight on both ends of the floor. We go through so many games, you gotta be happy when you get a dub even if it’s an ugly one." Isaiah Stewart

The players are always aware of what their ceiling is and when they need to reach it by this season. Cunningham has been vocal all season in the media about what really matters to this team.

Stew: “It was definitely an ugly win. We definitely could’ve played a better game tonight on both ends of the floor. We go through so many games, you gotta be happy when you get a dub even if it’s an ugly one.” pic.twitter.com/7iAkPoYJvD — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) December 2, 2025

Bickerstaff explains what went right in November

Everything will fall into place eventually as long as small details are being emphasized consistently. That's the kind of message Bickerstaff relays to his players on a daily basis in the locker room.

"The commitment to the little things. Obviously we’re still a work in progress, there’s things we can continue to work on that could bite us in the butt at times…but I believe our ability to play to our identity gives us an edge." J.B. Bickerstaff

The Pistons rank second in the entire NBA in defensive rating and sixth in points allowed. The team has work to do in shooting more often and more efficiently, but the "identity" Bickerstaff is referring too is an identity centered around playing tough defense and playing fast.

It's the gritty and relentless mindset this team carries themselves with every night their on the court that led to November's success and what will lead to a successful rest of the season.